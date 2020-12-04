Federal judge orders DHS to restore DACA, open new applications

Top Stories

by: Michael Geheren

Posted: / Updated:

DACA recipients and their supporters rally outside the U.S. Supreme Court on June 18, 2020 in Washington, DC. On Thursday morning, the Supreme Court, in a 5-4 decision, denied the Trump administration’s attempt to end DACA, the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (NewsNation Now) — A federal judge ordered The Department of Homeland Security to restore the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which shields young people from deportation, and open to new applicants for the first time since 2017.

The order requires DHS to post a public notice by Monday that it will accept and begin making judgments for new DACA applications for those who qualify for the program, but not currently enrolled.

According to a letter in support of the order by the plaintiffs, over one million people could be impacted by the decision.

NewsNation has reached out to DHS for a statement on the order.

The same judge ruled last month that Acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf assumed his position unlawfully, a determination that invalidated Wolf’s suspension of DACA.

Wolf issued a memorandum in July effectively suspending DACA, pending review by DHS. A month earlier, the U.S. Supreme Court had ruled that President Donald Trump failed to follow rule-making procedures when he tried to end the program, but the justices kept a window open for him to try again.

About 650,000 people are currently part of DACA, which allows young immigrants who were brought to the country illegally as children to work and shields them from deportation.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

How to Help During the Holidays

More Toys for Tots
Inside Utah Politics Logo

Glen Mills

Chief Political Correspondent

 Glen is honored to be delivering the news of the day every weeknight at 5, 6, and 10 in his home state. He is an award-winning veteran journalist, who joined the ABC4 News team as a weekend anchor in June 2013. Over the years, he held various positions at the station as he worked his way up to the main anchor chair. He also serves as our Senior Political Correspondent and hosts Inside Utah Politics, which airs every Sunday. The Utah Headliners Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists has recognized Glen as the best government and military television reporter in the state. Before returning home to Utah, he spent 11 1/2 years developing his journalism skills in other states. He held various on-air and management positions at KPVI in Pocatello, Idaho, WGBA in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and KKCO in Grand Junction, Colorado during that time. Read More...