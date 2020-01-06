Utah nurse who allegedly infected 7 with Hepatitis C accepts plea deal

UPDATE (01/6/2020) – Elet Nielson, a nurse who was charged for tampering with her patient’s medication before giving it to them, has entered into a plea deal.

According to a statement issued by the Department of Justice, Nielson pleaded guilty to two counts of tampering with a consumer product and two counts of fraudulently obtaining a controlled substance.

As part of the plea agreement, Nielson will not be sentenced for more than 120 months at her sentencing hearing on Thursday.

Original story

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 Utah 2017) – At least seven people suffer with Hepatitis C because of a Utah nurse. Elet Nielson is being charged with tampering with her patient’s medication before giving it to them, and illegally keeping some of that medication for herself.

Her charges are part of a massive crack-down by the Department of Justice. 412 charges were laid, 120 of those charges are related to opioid abuse.

Nielson pled guilty in 2015 to theft and fraudulent possession of controlled substances while working at McKay-Dee hospital in Ogden.

U.S. Attorney John Huber said that there has never been a case like this one in Utah. “She was taking medicine that was supposed to be delivered under her care to a patient, and she used part of it for her own selfish needs and desires. Whether she has an addiction I don’t know, but what I do know is that law violations have occurred.”

Huber also said that this case is an example of how deeply the opioid epidemic is effecting Utah. “When you have a trained medical professional succumbing to opioid abuse and use, you’ve got a problem.”

Intermountain Healthcare is doing all they can to care for the victims.