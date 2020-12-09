FDA Warns: Do not wear masks with metal in an MRI

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Health care providers and patients are being warned by the FDA, do not wear masks with metal in them during an MRI.

The agency says patients can be injured if they wear face masks such as surgical or non-surgical masks and respirators with metal parts and metal coatings.

Photo of MRI Image

During a Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) exam, Metal parts, like nose pieces sometimes called nose clips or wires, nanoparticles (ultra-fine metal particles), or antimicrobial coating that may contain metal (such as silver and copper) may become hot and burn the patient during an MRI.

The reason for the warning? It was reported to the FDA that a patient’s face was burned from the metal in a face mask worn during an MRI.

According to a press release sent out by the FDA, “The FDA reminds patients and providers that patients should not wear any metal during an MRI.”

An MRI works by using a combination of strong magnets and radio waves to create a picture of the inside of your body. The pictures help health care providers diagnose disease or injury and monitor medical treatments.

Here is what the FDA recommends for patients and caregivers:

Do not wear a face mask containing metal parts, like a bendable nose piece or staples on the headband, nanoparticles, or antimicrobial coating that may contain metal, when having an MRI. You may not be able to tell whether your mask may have metal in it. Ask the person performing the MRI to confirm that the face mask you will wear does not contain metal parts.

If your face mask burns you during an MRI, please report the event to the FDA. Your report, along with data from other sources, can provide information that helps improve patient safety.

MRI Imagery being used to help diagnose dense Breast Cancer (Torin Halsey/Times Record News via AP, File)

The FDA is advising Health care providers who perform MRI’s:

“When it is appropriate for a patient to wear a face mask during an MRI exam, such as during the COVID-19 public health emergency, ensure the face mask contains no metal. Some face masks include flexible parts, nose pieces, headband staples, nanoparticles, or antimicrobial coating that may contain metal. If the absence of metal cannot be confirmed and determined to be appropriate for the patient to wear a face mask, an alternative face mask where the absence of metal can be confirmed should be used. Health care providers who perform MRI exams are encouraged to provide face masks without metal to patients who will undergo an MRI.”

Continue to screen all patients for MRI safety, including looking for metallic objects, prior to MRI examinations.

If a patient experiences an adverse event, such as a burn, while wearing a face mask during an MRI, you are encouraged to report the event to the FDA. Your report, along with data from other sources, can provide information that helps improve patient safety.

