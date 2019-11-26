FBI: Logan man charged for stealing over $462,000 from elderly Salt Lake City woman

CACHE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A Logan man is facing federal charges after the FBI said he stole over $462,000 from an elderly woman in Salt Lake City.

According to a press release issued by the FBI of Salt Lake City, Thomas Fairbanks, 66, faces a five-count indictment alleging he devised schemes to defraud investors, including an elderly woman out of Salt Lake.

The indictment alleges Fairbanks defrauded investors under false pretenses and promises and diverted at least $462,000 of the elderly woman’s money for his personal use and benefit.

The victim, who is in her 80s, is not married and has no children who may have been able to help identify the scheme earlier.

According to the indictment, Fairbanks was the founder and CEO of ‘SupplyLine Partners’, an unregistered business. The company maintains a website, which says they provide marketing, administrative, and other business support services.

According to the press release, Fairbanks was involved in other business entities and offered and sold investment opportunities in SupplyLine to the elderly woman, and another couple. Fairbanks accepted $45,500 in cash from these victims, promising them a 6 percent return, or their money back.

The indictment states Fairbanks made a number of misrepresentations, including telling investors the assets of other business collateralized their investment and they could liquidate their investments at any time.

Fairbanks opened a joint personal checking and savings account using the elderly victim’s money. The victim believed Fairbanks would help manage her finances, deal with her finances in her best interest, not put her money at substantial risk, and help her write checks, according to the indictment.

Documents state the $462,000 he took from the woman’s account is in addition to the $40,000 she invested in SupplyLine.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys from the U.S. Attorney’s Office are prosecuting the case. The Utah Division of Securities along with special agents of the FBI are investigating the case.

Fairbanks faces up to 20 years in prison for each of the two wire fraud counts, up to five years for each of the two securities fraud counts, and up to 10 years for the one money laundering count.

Fairbanks is scheduled to be in federal court Dec. 5, 2019, at 10:15 a.m. for an initial appearance.

A background check for Fairbanks shows no criminal history in Utah.

The FBI says that combatting financial fraud targeted at seniors is a key priority of the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Utah.

“Together with federal, state, local and tribal partners, the Department of Justice and U.S. Attorney’s Office are committed to combatting financial exploitation through enforcement actions, training and resources, research, victim services, and public engagement efforts,” stated in the press release.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Utah said they recently collaborated with the Utah Division of Aging and Adult Services to provide training on financial fraud and elder abuse for more than 100 law enforcement officers in Utah.

What others are clicking on: