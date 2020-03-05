FBI asking for Yellowstone visitors to send pictures to help in the case of the missing Idaho kids

The FBI and the Rexburg Police Department are asking for help in the case of the two missing Idaho children.

Investigators found 17-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old JJ Vallow were in Yellowstone on September 8, 2019, with their mother Lori Vallow and uncle Alex Cox.

Visitors of the park on that day are asked to submit any photos or videos they might that could help with the case.

The group was traveling in a silver, 2017 Ford F-150 pickup, with Arizona license plate CPQUINT, FBI officials said.

These photos were taken in the park on that day. It shows the children with Lori and Alex as well as the truck.

If you were in the park on that day, the FBI has established a website for the public to upload photos and video.

Tips in this case can be reported to the Rexburg Police Department at (208) 359-3000 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-8435678 (1-800-THE-LOST).

