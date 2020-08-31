FBI asking for public help in identifying serial bank robber in Utah

NORTHERN UTAH (ABC4 News) – The FBI is asking for the public’s help identifying a serial bank robber, wanted in connection to multple bank robberies along the Wasatch Front.

According to a press release issued by the FBI, they believe the suspect is involved in at least seven bank and credit union robberies from Lehi to Kaysville starting in December 2019.

Dubbed the “Band-Aid Bandit” because he has been observed wearing Band-Aids on his fingers during the robberies.

The FBI provided a list of the robberies the suspect is believed to have been involved in:

On December 9, 2019, at approximately 3:45 p.m., an unknown male suspect entered the Cyprus Credit Union inside the Walmart Supercenter located at 11328 South Jordan Gateway in South Jordan, Utah. He presented a note threatening a weapon, and left in a 2018 or 2019 white-silver Volkswagen Tiguan.

On January 3, 2020, at approximately 3:26 p.m., an unknown male suspect robbed the America First Credit Union inside the Dan’s Foods located at 1360 South Foothill Drive in Salt Lake City, Utah. He presented a note threatening a weapon and left the store.

On February 7, 2020, at approximately 5:19 p.m., an unknown male suspect robbed the US Bank inside the Smith’s Food and Drug located at 4080 West 9000 South in West Jordan, Utah. He presented a note threatening a weapon and left the area in a 2018 or 2019 white-silver Volkswagen Tiguan.

On February 28, 2020, at approximately 4:11 p.m., an unknown male suspect robbed the US Bank inside the Smith’s Food and Drug located at 1550 East 3500 North in Lehi, Utah. He presented a note threatening a weapon and left the area in a 2018 or 2019 white-silver Volkswagen Tiguan.

On May 5, 2020, at approximately 12:10 p.m., an unknown male suspect robbed the US Bank inside the Smith’s Food and Drug located at 1174 West 600 North in Salt Lake City, Utah. He presented a note threatening a weapon and left the area in a 2018 or 2019 white-silver Volkswagen Tiguan.

On July 25, 2020, at approximately 11:17 a.m., an unknown male suspect robbed the Goldenwest Credit Union inside the Macey’s grocery store located at 760 East Main Street in Lehi, Utah. He presented a note threatening a weapon.

On August 27, 2020, at approximately 5:57 p.m., an unknown male suspect robbed the America First Credit Union inside the Bowman’s Market located at 326 North Main Street in Kaysville, Utah. He presented a note threatening a weapon.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect is asked to call the FBI’s Salt Lake City field office at (801) 579-1400.