PROVO CANYON, UTAH (ABC4 News) – A 21 year old Orem man is in jail charged with automobile homicide and DUI. His passenger died in the crash.

Victor Alencastro

Detailed in a press release from the Utah County Sheriff’s office, about 4:00 am Sunday morning (May 17th), the two men were driving down Squaw Peak Road in Provo Canyon. The driver failed to negotiate a curve.

He lost control and rolled off the side of the road.

He rolled several times down the embankment coming to a rest about 200 feet down the mountain. The driver was wearing a seat belt and suffered minor injuries.

The release says, the 21 year old passenger did not have his seat belt on. He was thrown from the car through the sunroof and died at the scene.

According the press release, the driver, 21-year-old Victor Alencastro of Orem, told Deputies and Officers he had been drinking beer and was driving too fast and could not make the turn. After being treated at Utah Valley hospital Alencastro was booked into jail on the the third degree felony, and DUI-injury accident, A class A misdemeanor.

Bail has been set as cash or bond.

