Fatal accident on I-84 in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY (ABC4 News) – A fatal accident reported in Morgan County on westbound I-84. The accident happened around 7 pm and blocked traffic.

According to UHP Trooper Michael Gordon, the location of the accident is WB I-84 at mile marker 95



Emergency Vehicles at the Scene in Morgan County pictures provided by Kieth Vaught

A male driver of a convertible driving eastbound crossed the median into westbound lanes. An eastbound driver struck the westbound car almost head-on. The passenger in the westbound vehicle died on the scene. No one else transported to the hospital.

The accident is still under investigation and ABC4 News will update the information as more comes out from the investigation.