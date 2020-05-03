Fashion Place Mall reopening with amended hours on May 5th

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4 News) – With Utah’s move to ‘moderate’ risk on Friday, and Salt Lake County Mayor, Jenny Wilson’s announcement of reopening guidelines, businesses that were closed amid the COVID-19 outbreak are slowly starting to reopen their doors.

Related: Guidelines set for Salt Lake County businesses reopening

According to Fashion Place Mall’s website, the shopping mall plans to reopen under strict guidelines on Tuesday, May 5th. Not all of the mall’s retail stores will reopen right away, and the hours of operation will slightly change.

Related: Salt Lake County Mayor creates new team to focused on underserved communities during pandemic

Fashion Place Mall will be open Monday – Friday 11 a.m until 7 p.m and 11 a.m until 6 p.m on weekends.

For a list of stores that will reopen on May 5, and guidelines for customers and employees head to Fashion Place Mall’s website.

Have questions about coronavirus?

What others are clicking on: