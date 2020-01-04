Fashion Fluid: Pop-up boutique aims to help LGBTQ youth express their true selves

Top Stories

by: Tracy Smith,

Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Utah) – For LGBTQ youth, being able to express your gender and sexual identity isn’t always easy. Some may not have the support, means, resources, or access to the type of clothing for them to show who they really are.

That’s why Project Rainbow is hosting Fashion Fluid this weekend at the Gateway Mall, a free pop-up boutique for LGBTQ youth. Hundreds of articles of clothing were donated and collected during their Flag Campaign.

“They don’t always have the resources to buy themselves clothes, or sometimes their parents won’t support them in buying clothes that match their gender identity,” said Lucas Horns, Director of Project Rainbow.

According to advocates, not being able to express yourself freely and comfortably can have detrimental emotional and mental health effects on children and teens ranging from depression to suicide.

The boutique helps them shop for the types of clothes to help them with their identities, provide a positive experience with others who are from the LGBTQ community, and help create a support network to provide a little respite from the life challenges they face.

The event runs Saturday and Sunday at the Gateway (Suite 34 on the north side) from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

John Legend PSA

Thumbnail for the video titled "John Legend PSA"

Latest News Videos

TEEN SAVES ELDERLY MAN FROM BURNING CAR

Thumbnail for the video titled "TEEN SAVES ELDERLY MAN FROM BURNING CAR"

Elmira teenager saves man from burning car

Thumbnail for the video titled "Elmira teenager saves man from burning car"

911 call: Teen saves neighbor from car fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "911 call: Teen saves neighbor from car fire"

Missing 17-year-old hiker found alive

Thumbnail for the video titled "Missing 17-year-old hiker found alive"

SLC school district considering late start time for high schools

Thumbnail for the video titled "SLC school district considering late start time for high schools"

Protesters occupy Washington Square Park, standing with homeless population

Thumbnail for the video titled "Protesters occupy Washington Square Park, standing with homeless population"
More Video News

Don't Miss