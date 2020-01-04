Fashion Fluid: Pop-up boutique aims to help LGBTQ youth express their true selves

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Utah) – For LGBTQ youth, being able to express your gender and sexual identity isn’t always easy. Some may not have the support, means, resources, or access to the type of clothing for them to show who they really are.

That’s why Project Rainbow is hosting Fashion Fluid this weekend at the Gateway Mall, a free pop-up boutique for LGBTQ youth. Hundreds of articles of clothing were donated and collected during their Flag Campaign.

“They don’t always have the resources to buy themselves clothes, or sometimes their parents won’t support them in buying clothes that match their gender identity,” said Lucas Horns, Director of Project Rainbow.









According to advocates, not being able to express yourself freely and comfortably can have detrimental emotional and mental health effects on children and teens ranging from depression to suicide.

The boutique helps them shop for the types of clothes to help them with their identities, provide a positive experience with others who are from the LGBTQ community, and help create a support network to provide a little respite from the life challenges they face.

The event runs Saturday and Sunday at the Gateway (Suite 34 on the north side) from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information, click here.