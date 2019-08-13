Farmington man to be sentenced on child pornography charge

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Sentencing has been pushed back for a Farmington man who admitted to having hundreds of disturbing child pornography images, but it’s still happening sooner than he hoped.

At the end of July, Taylor Ryan Keele, 44, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of child pornography. As a result, a distribution charge was dropped.

In his plea agreement, Keele admitted to having more than 600 images of infants, toddlers and prepubescent teens being sexually abused and engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

The agreement calls for a prison sentence of two to seven years.

The defense asked to judge to put off sentencing for one year, so Keele could get counseling.

The judge denied that request but did give him an extra three months, and set sentencing for January 15, 2020.

In the meantime, he is free on bail.

Internet Crimes Against Children:



Report child pornography to law enforcement by contacting the ICAC Tip Line at 801.281.1211 or your local law enforcement agency.

Sexual Assault:

If you or someone you know needs help, call the Rape & Sexual Assault Crisis Line 1-888-421-1100.

