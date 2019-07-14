Newsfore Opt-In Form

Farmington celebrates festival days

FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4 News) – Every summer weekend at least one Utah community is celebrating on Saturday it was Farmington.

At Farmington festival days at Forbush Park, an all-day carnival followed Saturday morning’s parade. In addition to the music, there was also a car show and a farmer’s market.

This is the final day of a week of events celebrating the home of about 25,000 people and Utah’s only major amusement park Lagoon.

Tia Uzelac, the Farmington Arts & Events Coordinator said, “It’s a fabulous place to live. It’s Mayberry plus roller coasters. Come on out. We’ll be here til late late late.”

Festival days culminates tonight with a concert by the salamanders at 8 o’clock and fireworks at 10. This year’s theme is rise up a nod to the Phoenix mascot at Farmington high school.

