Family pleads for help in finding missing mother at Zion National Park

ZION NATIONAL PARK, Utah (ABC4 News) – It’s been one week since a southern California mother went missing at Zion National Park.

The search continues for 38-year-old Holly Courtier, of Woodland Hills, California. Courtier was last seen on Oct. 6 when she was dropped off by a private shuttle bus at the Grotto parking area, according to park officials.

“She was scheduled to be picked up at 4:40 p.m. via shuttle bus at the Grotto the same day but never returned,” a news release from the National Park Service said.

Courtier is a nature lover and experienced hiker, her daughter, 19-year-old Kailey Chambers, told ABC Los Angeles station KABC. Courtier recently lost her job due to the COVID-19 pandemic and bought a van to travel to national parks across the U.S., her daughter said.

“My mom is one of the most selfless and loving people I know and I just want her to come home,” Chambers told KABC. “We’re looking for you and we’re going to find you. Don’t give up on us.”

Since Courtier’s travel plans at the park that day are unknown, officials are sending about five search and rescue teams on the ground each day along with a helicopter. Teams are expected to search the east side of the park and the Narrows Tuesday.

Courtier has brown hair and blue eyes. She stands at 5 feet 3 inches and weighs 100 pounds. She might be wearing a trucker hat, a Patagonia black nano puff jacket, a dark tank top, gray Danner hiking boots and a blue Osprey multi-day pack.

Zion National Park asks anyone with information to call the National Park Service tip line at 888-653-0009.