Family of woman killed on Tinder date says crime ‘as senseless as it was evil’

LAYTON (ABC4 News) – The family of a Utah woman who was found stabbed to death inside a Layton home is heartbroken.

Police said Ashlyn Black, 25, was murdered by a man she met on the popular dating app Tinder on the night of her death.

Ethan Hunsaker, 24, was arrested on suspicion of murder after police said he called 911 early Sunday to report he’d killed someone inside his home. When officers responded, they found a Black lying on the floor with multiple stab wounds to her torso. Police said the motive is still under investigation, but the attack appears to have been unprovoked.

Black’s family released a statement to the media Monday night.

“A monster has taken away the life of our little girl in a crime as senseless as it was evil. Our hearts are broken and our lives are forever changed due to the despicable acts of another person. In just a few senseless and selfish minutes, a life of an amazing, fun loving young woman was taken, one who had a passion for being the voice of those who could not speak out for themselves. And a gift for working with those who have special needs. The lives of her friends and family are permanently altered. No time can fill the emptiness we feel, and the hole it has left in our hearts.”

The family went on to ask for privacy as they grieve and mourn their loss. A fundraising account has been set up to help the family with funeral and memorial expenses.

