Family of Ogden man killed by police celebrate his life

Loved ones of Jovany Mercado-Bedolla celebrated his life on Sunday.

August 16th marks one year since his passing.

The 26-year-old died in an officer-involved shooting in 2019 with four officers from the Ogden Police Department.

It was in his parents driveway where he took his last breaths.

It was following a 911 call for a disoriented man with a knife that was allegedly searching through cars.

Jovany’s family says he did have previous run-ins with the law and that he was schizophrenic.

They believe police used excessive force in their response.

“What if we would have changed that? I want people to think about that,” asked Juan Mercado, Jovany’s father. “If we would change that you know. I guaranteed half of this town would have been right outside the police department requesting the same thing that we want as a family and also as a part of this community. We want justice for my son.”

Jovany’s sister, Ruby Mercado, wants to change the public perception of her brother. “I just want him to be remembered for the good person that he was, and the good that he wanted to do although we’re all human and we make mistakes,” she said.

Jovany’s family does have a pending lawsuit against the Ogden Police Department.