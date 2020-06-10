Family of missing Idaho children identify remains

FILE – This combination photo of undated photos released by National Center for Missing & Exploited Children show missing children Joshua “JJ” Vallow, left, and Tylee Ryan. Their relatives are offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to their recovery. (National Center for Missing & Exploited Children via AP, File)

REXBURG, Idaho (ABC4 News)- The remains found on Chad Daybell’s property Tuesday were the Idaho children reported missing since September, multiple family members told East Idaho News.

Joshua “JJ” Vallow’s grandparents, Tylee Ryan’s aunt and Chad Daybell’s younger brother issued a statement in regards to the discovery of the remains.

The statements read in part, “[we hope] that they died without pain or suffering” and “Hopefully goodness and justice will win out in the end.“

The kids’ mother Lori Daybell is currently in the Madison County Jail for desertion and nonsupport of a dependent child in connection to the disappearance of the kids.

Her husband Chad was arrested Tuesday and is charged with felony destruction, alteration, or concealment of evidence.

They are both being held on $1 million bail.