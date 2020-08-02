Family of Marroquin twin girls hit in fatal Taylorsville crash issues statement

A memorial was set up for the family at the crash site.

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4 News) – The family of a 2-year-old girl who died after her and twin sister who were hit along with their mother in Taylorsville released a statement on Sunday.

The incident happened near 5100 South 3200 West when Heather Marroquin was on a walk with her twin 2-year-old daughters, Hadley and Bethany on Tuesday, July 28, the family was hit by a car.

In the nearly one-minute long video statement, Heather Marroquin’s uncle and twins great-uncle Bob Barney expresses how the incident has been an unbelievable and tragic event for the family to cope with. “It’s been difficult to process and comprehend it in our minds” said Barney.

The family also expressed further gratitude to neighbors and first responders on scene for their efforts in trying to save the mother and twin girls lives.

Heather and 2-year-old Bethany are still recovering, with her sister still in critical condition at

Primary Children’s medical center.