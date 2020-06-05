Family of man shot, killed while running from SLCPD on Memorial Day weekend want officers involved ‘to be put away’

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- The family of a man shot by police as he ran away with a gun in his hand on Memorial Day weekend are calling for justice.

The man, 22-year-old Bernardo Palacios-Carbajal, was shot by police around 2 a.m. on May 23rd in the parking lot of Granary Storage at 278 West 900 South.

Bernado’s older brother and sister Freddie and Elsa spoke with the media Friday.

“Those officers need to be put away for the rest of their lives because they took our baby brother,” his sister Elsa said.

The night he was killed officers were called to the area after a man staying in a nearby hotel called 911 claiming he was threatened by a man with a gun (Palacios-Carbajal).

Body camera shows Palacios-Carbajal take off once officers spot him. They call out several times asking him to stop and to drop the gun.

“You can clearly see him running the whole time…he fell, fell again and they just started shooting,” his brother Freddie said.

“You can hear one officer telling them to taze him and they just started shooting,” Elsa said.

After this press conference, Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall apologized to Palacios-Carbajal’s family, saying the footage is “genuinely disturbing and upsetting.”

The Unified Police Department is conducting an investigation into the shooting.