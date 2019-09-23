Family of Lauren McCluskey responds to the University’s motion to dismiss

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The attorneys for Lauren McCluskey and her family have responded to a motion to dismiss a $56 million dollar lawsuit against the University of Utah that was filed on Friday.

Lauren’s attorneys, Jim McConkie and Brad Parker issued the following statement:

By filing its motion to dismiss all claims, President Ruth Watkins and the University of Utah are taking the position that every claim and every concern expressed in Lauren McCluskey’s complaint is without merit and should be dismissed. The decision makers at the University are saying that the University bears no responsibility for the murder of Lauren McCluskey. This simply is not true. The University is taking this position despite the fact that: The University’s own commissioned report on the death of Lauren McCluskey indicated that there were 30 problems that needed to be fixed in order to make the University safe for our daughters and granddaughters; Lauren McCluskey cried out for help, asking the University over 20 times, told Housing and the University police that she feared for her life and that her assailant was a violent sex offender who had lied about his name and age; her murderer was threatening and harassing her; her murderer was stalking her (felony); her murderer was blackmailing her (felony); her murderer had access to a gun (felony); and her murderer was trying to lure her out of her apartment by impersonating an officer (felony).

The attorney’s continued to state the University never contacted Lauren’s assailant or investigated the situation, despite all of Lauren’s complaints.

“The University of Utah is arguing that because Lauren’s murderer was not affiliated with the University, they had no control over him and had no obligation to protect their own student. If that’s the case, the University of Utah shouldn’t have a police force. Since Lauren lived on campus, her only access to police was the campus police. She trusted campus police to help her, and they failed,” Lauren’s mother, Jill McCluskey said. We again invite the University to join with the McCluskeys in funding the Lauren McCluskey Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to making the University of Utah and other University campuses a safer place for our daughters and our granddaughters. “

The University of Utah filed their motion on Friday asking a judge to dismiss the lawsuit filed by Jill and Matthew McCluskey back in June.

Their daughter, 21-year-old Lauren McCluskey was shot and killed by a man she briefly dated while on campus Monday, Oct. 22.

The family states that despite Lauren doing everything right, the University of Utah failed to take the necessary steps to protect their daughter.

