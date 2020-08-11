Family, Nibley Elementary parents remember Principal Kelly Rindlisbacher

LOGAN, UTAH (ABC4 News) – “One thing I loved about my dad, was just his fun loving spirit, even though he was often in positions of authority in the community, he never let that get to his head,” said Jerad Rindlisbacher.

Kelly Rindlisbacher’s latest position was the principle at Nibley Elementary School.

“My dad has impacted, over the last 37 years teaching at the Cache County School District, he’s touched a lot of lives,” said Jerad.

The Cache County School District sent out a statement, stating Kelly was a dedicated educator, who will be greatly missed. District leaders tell ABC4 News, he did not contract the virus while working in the school.

“Mr. R, that’s what the kids called him. His last name was Rindlisbacher, which was kind of hard to say so he always said, ‘just call me Mr.R’,” said Nibley Elementary School parent, Sara Schmalz.

Sara Schmalz says she hasn’t told her children about their principle’s passing yet.

“I know it’s going to be hard, they are excited to go back to school but there’s definitely going to be a hole in the school,” said Sara.

Sara says in a small community in Cache County, the passing of principle Rindlisbacher hits home.

“We love our school, we love our teachers and our kids are excited to go back, but you know you do worry like, somebody could get sick,” said Sara.

Rindlisbacher’s son, Jerad says their family has been cautious during the pandemic and encourages people to be safe.

“A lesson to learn is take all the precautions you can, but also just don’t take any moment for granted,” said Jerad.

Have questions about coronavirus?

The district is offering counseling for Nibley Elementary students. The Family Place, is also a resource for children who may need counseling and parents on how to talk about current stressors. For more information on The Family Place, call 435-752-8880.