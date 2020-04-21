Family members remember Kearns man killed in officer-involved shooting

SALT LAKE COUNTY (ABC4 News) – One month after a Kearns man was shot and killed during an altercation with Unified Police in Taylorsville, his family is speaking out about how they’re remembering him and the difficulty they faced with mourning during a pandemic.

Family members of 28-year-old Bryan Pena Valencia described him as a person who enjoyed spending time with his loved ones. They spoke to ABC4 News in an exclusive interview under the condition of anonymity. They said he had a passion for lifting weights, working on cars, but mostly spending time with his 9-year-old son, Luciano.

“Bryan was one-of-a-kind. He had a personality that people were automatically drawn to. He was always a light in any room he entered,” they said.

Pena’s family said he recently graduated from a drug program and was highly motivated to succeed for his son and his future.

“He never played the ‘poor me’ card. He would always own up to his struggle and pick himself up and try again. He definitely had a warrior state of mind,” they said.

On March 21st, the morning after Pena finished his rehab program, Unified Police said he fled after they tried to pull him over in Taylorsville. Investigators said his black Cadillac matched the description of a car that left the scene of a recent shooting.

“What it appears is that car took the turn wide, hit the median, and came to rest on the sidewalk, hitting another street sign. Officers say a man got out of the car, ran down the sidewalk, then jumped a fence before officers pursued him on foot,” said Sgt. Melody Gray with Unified Police Department in an interview back on March 21st.

Pena was eventually shot and killed by police, but the details of what led up to that altercation is still unknown.

“It was very out of character for him. Bryan was not a big person, so it was hard for him to be intimidating to anyone,” said Pena’s family members. “Everything is still unclear. We want to know what happened that early morning. We want to see the body camera footage and possibly get justice for him.”

As they wait for answers from Salt Lake City Police, who is handling the investigation, they said what made the grieving process difficult was not being able to give him a proper funeral because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is a great loss for our family. His son will never get to grow up with his father. We were only allowed to have ten people attend. We had to Facebook Live his ceremony, mainly for others that wanted to say goodbye. We are deeply saddened about the way that it had to be done,” they said.

ABC4 News reached out to both Salt Lake City Police and Unified Police Departments. But officials said they could not comment at this time and there is no additional information that could be released because of the on-going investigation.

What others are clicking on: