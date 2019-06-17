Family looking for elderly man with Alzheimer’s missing from Orem

OREM, Utah (ABC4 News) – The family of an elderly man last seen early Sunday morning are asking for the public’s help in locating him.

According to the family of 80-year-old Robert Jones, he left home between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m. Sunday near Center Street and State Street in Orem.

Jones struggles with Alzheimer’s and the family is concerned for his safety. He is believed to be driving his 2010 charcoal grey Honda Accord with a license plate number of B96 2LW.

If you see Jones or know of his whereabouts, please contact Orem Police Department at 801-229-7070.

What others are clicking on: