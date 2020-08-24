Resident escapes house fire, thanks to neighbors forced entry

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah (ABC4 News) – Fire crews responded to a house fire on Monday afternoon.

It happened at 7345 Winesap Circle in Cottonwood Heights.

According to reports, the garage is a total loss, two dogs died fire.

There are no other injuries.

Details are limited as to what caused the fire and the condition of the home, officials have confirmed that the home owner did make it out thanks to a neighbor that forced their way into the home and got the owner out of the basement to safety.

This is a developing story and will update once more information becomes available.