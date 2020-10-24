Family displaced after house fire Saturday morning in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – A family has been displaced after their home caught fire early Saturday morning in Ogden.

According to Ogden Fire Department, their crews responded to a residential structure fire at 4:40 a.m. after individuals reported smoke and flames could be seen coming from the house, particularly the west corner of the home.

Crews’ initial attack knocked down fire from the outside before they were able to enter the home and assess fire conditions on the inside of the structure.

The home to the resident was also exposed to fire.

Fire was found in the attic of the home as crews worked on both structures to prevent further damage.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. Damage is estimated at $150,000.

There were no reported injuries to firefighters or the occupant of the home.

18 Firefighters from Ogden City and South Ogden Fire Departments responded with two engines, two ladder trucks, one rescue truck, one ambulance, one Fire Marshal and the Battalion Chief.