Fallen Army solider returns to Utah, community honors his sacrifice

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The body of a United States Army soldier who was killed in Afghanistan returned to Utah.

Service members, first responders, and community members came together Saturday to line the streets of Brigham City to honor fallen Army officer Kirk Fuchigami.

Standing on Main Street in December, it’s the least Ken McDowell and his wife could do to honor Fuchigami’s service.

Flags lined the streets, but McDowell’s was different than the rest.

“This is my fishing pole flag,” McDowell said. “He was fisherman and hunter. So, I thought I’d bring it out and watch him come by.”

Fuchigami was one of two chief warrant officers in the U.S. Army who was killed in Afghanistan on Nov. 20.

Fuchigami’s remains were brought on a plane to Ogden Saturday afternoon.

His body inside a casket, draped with the American flag, he was met by the Utah National Guard, his widow and family.

“We’re grateful for the opportunity to be able to help Chief Fuchigami get home and get to Brigham City,” said DJ Gibb, a state public affairs officer with the UNG.

“Here they come, here they come, here they come,” McDowell said as the hurse carrying Fuchigami’s body drove down Main Street.

Everyone standing on the street – like McDowell – stood in silence as the hurse passed by.

“He’s representing our country and it’s the least I could do for him,” McDowell said.

Fuchigami’s funeral will be held Monday and he will be buried in the Brigham City Cemetery. He was a Hawaii native. However, his final resting place is in the community his widow is from.

