Fairmont Park Pond closed due to ‘potential’ contamination

The City of Salt Lake City officals have announced the closure of Fairmont Park pond due to contamination.





Mercury was found in the pond, and out of caution the city closed the pond. They ask that everyone, including children and pets avoid the park.

The city is completing confirmation testing on the pond. The testing is being aided by the Utah Department of Health and U.S. EPA to determine if the pond is contaminated.

Officials say this should not affect people’s drinking water or irrigation in the area. They also believe this isn’t a risk of immediate danger to the public as the concentration detected in the water isn’t high in terms of exposure risks.

There have been multiple reports of dead ducks in the water but officials aren’t sure if they’re connected.

Fairmont Park and the park’s pond will remain closed until testing is complete.