Eyes of the nation turn to Salt Lake City for the next debate

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) — The first Presidential debate was Tuesday, September 29. For the first time, President Donald Trump and Former Vice-President Joe Biden took the stage with both candidates representing their different policy choices.

At the end of the debate, commentator Chris Wallace announced the Vice Presidential debate, between current Vice President Mike Pence and Joe Biden’s running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris to be less than a week away at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City.

For the first time, Utah was selected to host the lone Vice-Presidential debate. The debate will be hosted at Kingsbury Hall at the University of Utah on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. Turning the eyes of the nation to the Beehive State.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic and preparation to host the debate on campus, the University of Utah announced last week they would shift to a two-week online-only learning and services in efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 before the debate.

The University of Utah is anticipating a record number of viewers to tune into the broadcast from Kingsbury Hall and said they look forward to welcoming the world to their beautiful campus.

The 2020 Presidential Election will be on Tuesday, November 3. After the Oct. 7 Vice Presidential debate, President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden will participate in two more debates scheduled for Thursday, October 15, and Thursday, October 22, 2020.

