Extra law enforcement at Duchesne County School after social media threat

DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News)- There will be extra law enforcement at Union High School Wednesday after officials say a student threatened to bring a gun to school.

The threat was allegedly made on Snapchat, but Duchesne County School District officials say the threat hasn’t been found credible.

The district said they respond to “all threat of this nature as though they were serious”.

Multiple students are being interviewed at this time.

