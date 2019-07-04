Extra duty: Departments add personnel due to firework concerns

MAGNA, Utah (ABC4 News) – Extra firefighters and paramedics will be on hand Thursday night because of fireworks and the danger they bring.

Departments like the Unified Fire Authority say they see a massive uptick in calls ranging from burns, dehydration, and wildfires.

“On both the 4th and 24th we see about a 1,000 percent increase in fire-related calls,” says UFA’s Ryan Love.

Some of those calls happen during the day while people are barbequing or waiting for firework shows.

“Stay covered up,” he says. “Bring your umbrella, bring your easy pop-up, and again drink some water.”

In 2018, Unified Fire worked on 85 cases on the 4th of July. The daily average that year was six calls.

The majority of calls officials expect Thursday will come between 9 p.m. 3 a.m.

“There is a lot more combustible in the environment, especially the last two days, today and the day after, that’s when fireworks are legal to fire off. So we see a ton more fire-related calls because of that,” says Love.

Those calls include injuries to the eyes, fingers, and toes. Paramedics say a big culprit is sparklers that burn as hot as 1,200 degrees.

Love adds, “We are giving those to our children to play with and because of that we’ve seen about a quarter of our hospital visits for firework-related injuries are because of sparklers.”

Firefighters ABC4 News spoke with say dumpster fires are another big concern on the 4th and if you are using fireworks, make sure they are out before you put them in your trash cans.

