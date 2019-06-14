Expect delays: Construction projects on I-15, I-80 this weekend

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)-Drivers in Salt Lake City be prepared, the Utah Department of Transportation will be closing lanes on I-15 and I-80 starting Saturday night.

Starting at 9 p.m. Saturday northbound I-15 will be reduced to two lanes near 800 South. until Monday, June 17, at 5 a.m. The on-ramp from 1300 South to northbound I-15 will be closed. Drivers should plan ahead for heavy delays of 30 minutes or more on Sunday.

To help traffic flow more smoothly Express Lane restrictions on northbound I-15 will be suspended, so feel free to use all lanes.

Crews will be working to repair and replace concrete pavement on the 800 South bridge.

Also in Salt Lake City, westbound I-80 will be reduced to one lane from 1300 East to State Street seven nights a week beginning Saturday, June 15, at 9 p.m. The freeway will be down to two westbound lanes on weekends, but all westbound lanes will be open during the day, Monday through Friday.

The project will last through fall.

Other projects

In North Salt Lake, Redwood Road will be closed this weekend over I-215, and I-215 will be reduced to one lane in each direction. The closure will begin Saturday, June 15, at 5 a.m. and continue until Monday, June 17, at 5 a.m. while crews work to convert the existing interchange into a diverging diamond interchange (DDI). This new interchange is designed to improve traffic flow and reduce delays. Construction is scheduled for completion later this summer.

Also, near Payson, southbound I-15 will be down to one lane at the Benjamin/8000 South exit (Exit 253) from Friday, June 14, at 8 p.m. until Saturday, June 15, at 6 a.m. After that, southbound I-15 will be reduced to two lanes until Wednesday, June 19, at 6 a.m. These closures will allow crews to perform bridge maintenance.

For the latest in traffic and construction visit udottraffic.utah.gov.

