Executive Director of Utah Domestic Violence Coalition resigns

Salt Lake City, Utah (ABC4 News) – Jenn Oxborrow, the executive direcgtor for the Utah Domestic Violence Coalition has resigned.

In a statement posted to her Twitter, Oxborrow said she is expanding her private practive servinve people who have experienced trama.

Her tweet reads:

“Big changes over here! After 5 very long years, I am leaving my role with UDVC and expanding my private practice serving people who have a lived experience with trauma. Thank you to all who have loved and stood by me as we have worked tirelessly to prevent violence and abuse in our communities. Thanks to you, in the past 5 years, Utah has seen a reduction in domestic violence fatalities, a significant increase in funding and services, and countless partnerships that will continue to grow and support safe communities. I am deeply grateful to the staff of UDVC, countless legislative champions, and especially to my friends and family who have offered endless hugs and encouragement while we worked hard to rebuild an organization and anti-violence movement in Utah.”

The Utah Domestic Violence Coaltion issued the following statement:

“As of August 12th the UDVC Board of Directors has accepted the resignation of its executive director, Jenn Oxborrow. The Board is directing all operating inquiries to Chris Davies (cdavies@udvc.org) and Selina Gorst (sgorst@udvc.org) who will continue to manage UDVC’s day-to-day operations efficiently and without interruption.UDVC continues to support member organizations during this transition and will remain actively engaged in advancing changes in policy and increasing awareness. We will be creating a transitional committee to embrace this opportunity for growth and change as we look for our next executive director,” said Utah Domestic Violence Coalition spokesperson Liz Sollis.

“The Board is very comfortable with where UDVC is today and grateful for its many supporters. With the resignation of the executive director, the board feels like this is a good opportunity to engage its stakeholders and have a discussion regarding direction as it seeks new leadership.”