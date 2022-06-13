WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – A former LDS primary teacher has pleaded guilty to one count of child sexual abuse while he held sleepovers at his home with children.

Sean Sund, 49, pleaded guilty to one count of sexual abuse of a child Friday. He was originally arrested on five charges of aggravated sexual abuse of a child for sexually abusing an 8-year-old girl who slept over at his house on multiple occasions, according to court records.

Back in 2018, the 8-year-old girl told police about several incidents where Sund sexually abused her during sleepovers at his house. Sund had regular sleepovers at his house on a regular basis with children — most were from his LDS branch. At the time of the abuse, Sund was the primary teacher in his branch.

When interviewed by police, Sund confessed to two occasions of abuse, which were “very similar to the incidents described by the victim,” court records state.

As part of the plea deal, court officials suggest Sund spend one year in jail and undergo treatment by a psychosexual evaluation.

Sund is scheduled to be sentenced on September 1, 2022.