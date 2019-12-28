Ex-Disney actor: Judge in sex crime case has anti-gay bias

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – A former Disney Channel actor charged with trying to have sex with a 13-year-old boy in Salt Lake City contends he can’t get a fair trial because the judge is biased against gay people.

The Deseret News reports that an attorney for Stoney Westmoreland said in court documents filed last month that U.S. District Judge Howard Nielson Jr. can’t be impartial because as a private attorney, he represented proponents of a gay marriage ban in California.

Westmoreland’s attorney said the actor is bisexual and his lifestyle will be discussed at trial. Nielson refuted the notion and denied Westmoreland’s request for him to recuse himself.

“I can state categorically and unequivocally that I do not harbor any personal bias or prejudice concerning Mr. Westmoreland. Accordingly, recusal is appropriate only if my impartiality might reasonably be questioned,” stated Judge Nielson.

“Defendant’s motion rests on two significant assumptions. First, Defendant assumes that the views of my former clients and the positions that I took on their behalf reflect my own personal views. Second, Defendant assumes that the positions that I took as a private attorney on behalf of my clients will determine or otherwise improperly influence my conduct and rulings as a judge. Neither assumption is reasonable.”

