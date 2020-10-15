Everything you need to know ahead of Thursday’s 3rd Congressional District Debate

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Devin Thorpe and John Curtis will take the debate stage Thursday night for Utah’s 3rd Congressional District Debate. The debate starts at 6 p.m. and can be viewed on ABC4 and on the ABC4 website or app.

Utah’s 3rd Congressional District covers much of Utah County and most of the Southeastern portion of the state including Price, Green River, Moab, Blanding, and Monticello.

Outline of Utah’s 3rd Congressional District, Courtesy of Curtis.house.gov

John Curtis is currently representing Utah’s 3rd Congressional District and was elected to that position in Congress in 2017. Prior to his time as a Congressman, Curtis was the Provo City Mayor for two terms. Before he was elected Provo Mayor, he was a small business owner in Provo.

According to Curtis’ website, he is a strong supporter of law enforcement while also working on turning the tide on the state’s opioid epidemic and putting an end to human trafficking. Curtis also is a supporter of ’empowering the states to play a larger role in developing the resource they need’ when it comes to education.

Devin Thorpe is a bestselling author, speaker, and new-media journalist. According to his website, his most recent endeavor has been the ‘Your Mark on the World’ show where he interviewed 1,200 individuals out to change the world including Bill Gates and other celebrities, CEOs, and billionaires.

Thorpe is a graduate of the University of Utah and has a degree in finance. He also went on to complete his MBA from Cornell University.

Thorpe is focused on eradicating poverty, improving global health, and reversing climate change. He is excited for the chance to bring equal opportunity for all throughout the world, providing affordable and accessible healthcare, and providing a future with clean and cheap energy.

Utahns in the 3rd Congressional District can vote for Thorpe or Curtis come election day on Nov. 3.