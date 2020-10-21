Everything you need to know ahead of the Utah Attorney General Debate Wednesday night

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Current Utah State Attorney General Sean Reyes and Democratic Attorney General Candidate Greg Skordas will take the debate stage Wednesday evening for the Utah Attorney General Debate.

Reyes has been serving as the state’s Attorney General since 2013. Skordas is a well known attorney in the Salt Lake area who has been practicing since 1982.

Reyes is a graduate of Brigham Young University and earned his law degree with honors from U.C. Berkeley.

Prior to his time as Attorney General, Reyes litigated and tried cases for nearly 14 years at a Utah law firm and represented global clients including many from the technology sector. He has also served as General Counsel for a technology and media company based in Utah’s Silicon Slopes.

According to his website, Reyes has joined the fight in combating human trafficking and has prosecuted significant cases in the western United States. Reyes has also helped launch the statewide SafeUT Crisis Text and Tip line. He has also been a part of collaborative efforts to combat the opioid crisis in Utah.

Greg Skordas is a Utah native and earned degrees from the University of Utah in both engineering and law.

During his law career, Skordas worked for eight years at the Salt Lake County Attorney’s office, rising to the position of First Assistant Salt Lake County Attorney. He also spent several years as the head of the ‘Special Victims Unit’ prosecuting sex crimes and crimes against children. In 1995, he left the County Attorney’s office and started his own law firm which is now known as Skordas, Caston, and Hyde.

On his website, he says about running for Attorney General, “I cannot sit back any longer and watch while our country is being divided by a White House that bullies and intimidates our leaders who would dare to defy it. And I’ve sat back long enough and watched three consecutive Utah Attorney General Administrations that openly engage in a “pay to play” policy.”

Skordas says that Utahns need an Attorney General who will stand up to the Federal Government in attempts to open up oil and gas drilling in National Parks and Monuments.

The debate will take place at 6 p.m. and can be viewed on ABC4, ABC4.com, or in the ABC4 app.

Utahns can vote for Reyes or Skordas for the Utah Attorney General come election day on Nov. 3.