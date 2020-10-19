Everything you need to know ahead of the 2nd Congressional District Debate

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Chris Stewart, Kael Weston, and J. Robert Latham will take the debate stage Monday night for Utah’s 2nd Congressional District Debate. The debate starts at 6 p.m. and can be viewed on ABC4 and on the ABC4 website or app.

This is one of the more unique congressional races in Utah because there will be three participants from three different parties, compared to other races just with a Republican and Democratic nominee.

Chris Stewart represents the Republican Party, Kael Weston represents the Democratic Party, and J. Robert Latham is representing the Libertarian Party.

The 2nd Congressional District covers several counties in the southwest portion of Utah such as Washington, Beaver, Kane, Garfield, and Piute. Portions of Salt Lake are also included in District 2.

Chris Stewart has been representing the 2nd Congressional District since 2013. According to his website, he is a multiple New York Times best-selling and national award-winning author, world-record-setting Air Force pilot, and the former owner/CEO of a small business.

Since being in Congress, Stewart has served on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, Budget Committee, and the Appropriations Committee.

Stewart says he supports the responsible development of oil, natural gas, clean coal, and a variety of renewable energy options. He is also a supporter of defunding, repealing, and replacing Obamacare. Stewart also says he will work hard to have education decisions made at the state and local levels if reelected.

Stewart is a graduate of Utah State University and joined the Air Force upon graduation where he was the Distinguished Graduate in both Officer Training School and Undergraduate Pilot Training.

Kael Weston is a Utah native and has spent more than a decade in the U.S. State Department including seven years in Iraq and Afghanistan. According to his website, during his government career, specific assignments included: U.S. representative on the UN Security Council’s Al Qaeda/Taliban Sanctions Committee in New York; Iraq team, Political Section, U.S. Mission to the United Nations; State Department Political Adviser to a dozen Marine commanding generals, including during and after the biggest battle of the Iraq War (Fallujah, 2004-2007).

Weston says that if he is elected to Congress, he will strive to raise the minimum wage and provide federal funding for economic recovery. He also believes that ‘reworking the Affordable Care Act so that it works more efficiently and affordably for more people is a top priority’. Weston is also in favor of stricter gun legislation and reforming the criminal justice system.

Weston is a graduate of the University of Utah, Cambridge University, University of Amsterdam, and the London School of Economics.

J. Robert Latham is a Salt Lake City native and is a graduate of the University of Southern California. He is also a law graduate from the S.J. Quinney College of Law at the University of Utah.

As a member of the Libertarian Party, Latham says he is against the recent CARES Act, and says that ‘Freedom good. Government bad, bad, bad, bad, bad, bad, bad’. He also told Ballotpedia.org that ‘if you want real change, vote for the candidate who is not a veteran of the Deep State’. If elected he says he will oppose monopolies that emerge only through Federal and State grants of privilege and will introduce legislation to abolish all forms of intellectual property law.

Utahns in the 2nd Congressional District can vote for Stewart, Weston, or Latham come election day on Nov. 3.