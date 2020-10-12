Everything you need to know ahead of Monday’s 4th Congressional District Debate

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Burgess Owen and Ben McAdams will take the debate stage Monday night for Utah’s 4th Congressional District Debate. The debate starts at 6 p.m. and can be viewed on ABC4 and on the ABC4 website or app.

Ben McAdams is currently representing the State of Utah in the United States Congress and has been since 2018. He was the twice-elected mayor of Salt Lake County and a former Utah State Senator.

According to his website, he is in favor of fixing the Affordable Care Act, supports the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, and is against funding for conducting or preparing for any explosive nuclear weapons test.

McAdams is a graduate of the University of Utah and Columbia Law School.

Burgess Owen is an NFL veteran and since retiring has made Utah his home. He is the founder of Second Chance 4 Youth, a Utah based non-profit organization that is dedicated to helping troubled incarcerated youth.

According to his website, Owens is “an outspoken advocate for conservative values and intends to return Utah’s 4th Congressional District back to Republicans.’

Owens is a supporter of the right to bear arms, bringing education decisions back to a local level, and is pro-life.

Owens is a graduate of the University of Miami where he also played college football.

Utahns in the 4th Congressional District can vote for McAdams or Owens come election day on Nov. 3.