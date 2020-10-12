Everything you need to know ahead of Monday’s 4th Congressional District Debate

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Burgess Owen and Ben McAdams will take the debate stage Monday night for Utah’s 4th Congressional District Debate. The debate starts at 6 p.m. and can be viewed on ABC4 and on the ABC4 website or app.

Ben McAdams is currently representing the State of Utah in the United States Congress and has been since 2018. He was the twice-elected mayor of Salt Lake County and a former Utah State Senator.

According to his website, he is in favor of fixing the Affordable Care Act, supports the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, and is against funding for conducting or preparing for any explosive nuclear weapons test.

McAdams is a graduate of the University of Utah and Columbia Law School.

Burgess Owen is an NFL veteran and since retiring has made Utah his home. He is the founder of Second Chance 4 Youth, a Utah based non-profit organization that is dedicated to helping troubled incarcerated youth.

According to his website, Owens is “an outspoken advocate for conservative values and intends to return Utah’s 4th Congressional District back to Republicans.’

Owens is a supporter of the right to bear arms, bringing education decisions back to a local level, and is pro-life.

Owens is a graduate of the University of Miami where he also played college football.

Utahns in the 4th Congressional District can vote for McAdams or Owens come election day on Nov. 3.

Click here to download the ABC4 Utah News app for the first alerts on your phone. Sign up for the ABC4 Utah breaking news and daily newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah VP Debate

More Utah Debate
Inside Utah Politics Logo

Glen Mills

Chief Political Correspondent

 Glen is honored to be delivering the news of the day every weeknight at 5, 6, and 10 in his home state. He is an award-winning veteran journalist, who joined the ABC4 News team as a weekend anchor in June 2013. Over the years, he held various positions at the station as he worked his way up to the main anchor chair. He also serves as our Senior Political Correspondent and hosts Inside Utah Politics, which airs every Sunday. The Utah Headliners Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists has recognized Glen as the best government and military television reporter in the state. Before returning home to Utah, he spent 11 1/2 years developing his journalism skills in other states. He held various on-air and management positions at KPVI in Pocatello, Idaho, WGBA in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and KKCO in Grand Junction, Colorado during that time. Read More...