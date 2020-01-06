Erin Mendenhall sworn in as Salt Lake City Mayor

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – There’s been a changing of the guard in Utah’s capital city.

Monday, Erin Mendenhall was sworn in as the 36th mayor of Salt Lake City.

The former councilwoman is taking over the Mayor’s Office with an eye toward building a more accessible city.

She says all types are welcome to contribute.

“Let’s build a city that is a catalyst for progress greater than the sum of our parts that brings people together, brings ideas and momentum to create new recipes for progress,” she said.

The new mayor says right away air quality is a top commitment.

“Starting today, it will be the policy of Salt Lake City government to ensure the impact on our air quality is a consideration in every choice we make,” said Mendenhall.

Mayor Mendenhall says city government can also do a better job at working for everyone.

“I reach out my hand in earnest desire to join with you and a sincere desire to work with you,” Mendenhall said.

The new beginning signals the end for outgoing mayor Jackie Biskupski.

“It’s been an honor, and I love the work, I love working with the people. We did amazing work together and I couldn’t have asked for more,” Biskupski said.

The former mayor says she’ll continue to work as an advocate for renewable energy at the national level.

She’ll also continue to keep a close eye on some of the work she started as mayor.

“I look forward to seeing what happens in the Inland Port case, and then where we go from there,” she said.

Mayor Mendenhall is also setting a goal to plant 1,000 trees per year on Salt Lake City’s west side.

