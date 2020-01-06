Live Now
Watch 6pm News Live Now

Erin Mendenhall sworn in as Salt Lake City Mayor

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – There’s been a changing of the guard in Utah’s capital city.

Monday, Erin Mendenhall was sworn in as the 36th mayor of Salt Lake City.

The former councilwoman is taking over the Mayor’s Office with an eye toward building a more accessible city.

She says all types are welcome to contribute.

“Let’s build a city that is a catalyst for progress greater than the sum of our parts that brings people together, brings ideas and momentum to create new recipes for progress,” she said.

The new mayor says right away air quality is a top commitment.

“Starting today, it will be the policy of Salt Lake City government to ensure the impact on our air quality is a consideration in every choice we make,” said Mendenhall.

Mayor Mendenhall says city government can also do a better job at working for everyone.

“I reach out my hand in earnest desire to join with you and a sincere desire to work with you,” Mendenhall said.

The new beginning signals the end for outgoing mayor Jackie Biskupski.

“It’s been an honor, and I love the work, I love working with the people. We did amazing work together and I couldn’t have asked for more,” Biskupski said.

The former mayor says she’ll continue to work as an advocate for renewable energy at the national level.

She’ll also continue to keep a close eye on some of the work she started as mayor.

“I look forward to seeing what happens in the Inland Port case, and then where we go from there,” she said.

Mayor Mendenhall is also setting a goal to plant 1,000 trees per year on Salt Lake City’s west side.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Inside Utah Politics Logo

Glen Mills

Chief Political Correspondent

For this Beetdigger and Ute it’s an honor to be doing what he loves in his home state! Glen is an award-winning journalist, who joined the ABC4 News team in June 2013. You can catch him anchoring ABC4 News at 5 and 6, Monday through Friday. He also serves as our Senior Political Correspondent, keeping you up to date on issues that impact your life at the city, state and national level. His political reports run throughout the week, and he hosts Inside Utah Politics, Sunday mornings at 8. The Utah Headliners Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists has recognized Glen as the best government and military television reporter in the state. Before returning home to Utah, he spent 11 1/2 years developing his journalism skills in other states. He held various on-air and management positions at KPVI in Pocatello, Idaho, WGBA in Green Bay, Wisconsin and KKCO in Grand Junction, Colorado during that time. Read More...

Don't Miss