Ephraim City Police Department, city offices, closes due to COVID-19 exposure

EPHRAIM, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Ephraim City Police Department announced Wednesday morning they would be closed due to an exposure of COVID-19.

In a post on the Ephraim City Police Department Facebook, they said their office and Ephraim City offices will be closed until at least November 30.

The city said payments can still be made online or in the drop box in their parking lot.

If anyone needs an Ephraim City officer, please call Sanpete County Dispatch at 435-835-2345 or if you are experiencing an emergency call 911.