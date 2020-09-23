EPA approves Pine-Sol to kill COVID-19

Utah (ABC4 News) — According to a press release from The Clorox Company, Pine-Sol can now be added to the list of cleaning products that help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Clorox Company says “Pine-Sol Original Multi-Surface Cleaner” received approval from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, EPA, for killing SARS-Cov-2 the virus that causes COVID-19.

The release stated that “the new claims come after third-party laboratory testing proved the disinfectant’s efficacy against the virus with a 10-minute contact time on hard non-porous surfaces.”

In efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 it’s recommenced to commonly disinfect used surfaces throughout your home. To use Pine-Sol as a disinfect against COVID-19, The Clorox Company recommends you apply the Pine-Sol, full-strength, to a wet surface, with a clean sponge or cloth on hard, nonporous surfaces, let stand 10 minutes, and then rinse.