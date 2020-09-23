EPA approves Pine-Sol to kill COVID-19

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Utah (ABC4 News) — According to a press release from The Clorox Company, Pine-Sol can now be added to the list of cleaning products that help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Clorox Company says “Pine-Sol Original Multi-Surface Cleaner” received approval from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, EPA, for killing SARS-Cov-2 the virus that causes COVID-19.

The release stated that “the new claims come after third-party laboratory testing proved the disinfectant’s efficacy against the virus with a 10-minute contact time on hard non-porous surfaces.”  

In efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 it’s recommenced to commonly disinfect used surfaces throughout your home. To use Pine-Sol as a disinfect against COVID-19, The Clorox Company recommends you apply the Pine-Sol, full-strength, to a wet surface, with a clean sponge or cloth on hard, nonporous surfaces, let stand 10 minutes, and then rinse.

Click here to download the ABC4 Utah News app for the first alerts on your phone. Sign up for the ABC4 Utah breaking news and daily newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story