Ogden, UT (ABC4 News) – The end of watch for Officer Nate Lyday was May 28 and on Saturday a funeral service was held at Lindquist Field in Ogden, where family, officers and the community joined to celebrate his life.



“I hope I can get through this,” said Nancy Lyday, Nate’s mother before starting her speech.

Saturday morning, hundreds of people gathered at Lindquist Field to celebrate the fallen Officer Nate Lyday’s life, sharing stories of who Nate was.



“In fifth grade Nathan Wrote a poem, ‘if i were in charge of the world’ the first line was he would get rid of broccoli and bullies,” said Nancy.

Each speaker, describing Nate as someone who’s caring, taking the job, to protect the community. On May 28, he died, doing exactly that.



“May 28th was exactly one year to the day, from his swearing in,” said Andrew Lyday, Nate’s father.

A procession of officers and community members from surrounding cities.



“I love this so much, and, I just wish more people would understand what we have,” said Madison Rentmeister of Ogden.

Madison is here with her family to support police officers.



“It hurt so bad, just seeing them all together was the most beautiful thing ever. There’s like blood, but then there’s this. Even if it’s a honk and wave every time I’m driving, but I love them,” she added.

The procession escorted officer Lyday’s body from the field, to his proper burial, at Lindquist Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch. Where a flyover, a ceremony and final radio call, took place.



“2S1069 Weber: Officer Lyday, your passion and love for the job was like no other, it was evident as you graced everyone around you with your uplifting you cared deeply for your community and your love for your wife and your family will serve as an example to us all, you served with honor, and will always be a true brother in blue, although you are gone, you will never be forgotten rest easy brother, we have the watch from here, *sign off* Weber clear”