EMS find homeless woman dead responding to report of sick man in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in Salt Lake City say EMS found a woman dead after they responded to call from a man who was sick at a homeless camp site early Sunday morning.

According to Lt. Steven Wooldridge, Salt Lake City Police, a man called 911 to report being ill. When they arrived and treated the man, they also found a 45-year-old woman had died inside one of the tents set up in the front yard of a Salt Lake City residence.

The resident, Darin Mann, 31, opened his yard to the homeless about a week ago to what he says is in response to Salt Lake City’s growing homeless issue.

Wooldridge said the cause of the woman’s death is still under investigation and will be determined by the medical examiner, and that they were not in a position to speculate if it was carbon monoxide or some other possible health related issue.

Mann was ordered by health officials to clean up the campsite after several complaints about it came into authorities.

Police said they are working with Mann and the county in an attempt to help find shelters for those living at the camp.

The name of the woman has not yet been release.