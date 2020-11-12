Employee work protections amid COVID-19 pandemic

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – A local woman says she was twice exposed to Covid-19 positive people at her office job. Now, she is sick with the coronavirus and is going without pay.

“The first time I was exposed by another employee that came in, I was told to take the next two days off,” she tells ABC4.

The time off was initially without pay. “I complained, and said that I can’t take that time off without pay because I wasn’t the one that called in sick.”

After looking into the matter, the woman who is a relative of a station employee, says her employer agreed to pay her for the time off.

In fear of losing her job, ABC4 agreed not to disclose her identity.

“I was told that the company doesn’t offer any PTO (paid time off) so I couldn’t get paid, but then they looked into it and said this is a one-time thing,” she says. “You will get paid for these two days. Anything after that, we’re not going to pay you.”

At the start of the pandemic, ABC4 did speak to Drew Lunt of The Lunt Group about worker protections.

“They would need to go to their employee handbooks, agreements with employers, and see what kind of short-term benefits there are,” says Lunt.

Under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, which became law on March 18th of this year, employers are required to provide employees with up to 80 hours of paid sick leave at the employee’s regular rate if they’re unable to work to quarantine.

This provision applies to certain public and private employers with 500 employees or fewer through December 31st of this year.