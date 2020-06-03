Employee arrested for allegedly assaulting disabled man at care facility in St. George

ST. GEORGE (ABC4 News) — An employee of a 24-hour care facility in Southern Utah has been arrested after police say he attacked one of their residents.

Tylor Paul, 24, of Hurricane, is now facing two second-degree felony charges of aggravated assault and aggravated abuse of a disabled adult as well as a Class C misdemeanor charge of intoxication.

Officers with the St. George Police Department responded to the Chrysalis Home, a care center for individuals with intellectual disabilities, at approximately 2:35 a.m. Sunday after a resident called 911 that he was “bleeding all over the place,” according to the police report.

Paul told officers the victim was “just bleeding from his stool as usual,” adding that the resident “had a brain problem and does this all the time,” according to officials.

Authorities found the resident shaking and sitting in the rocks in the backyard of the facility with a large gash on his forehead that was “bleeding horribly,” records state.

Officers observed blood on the concrete patio, located the man’s wheelchair on the back porch with a bent front tire, and found his glasses on the rocks.

The victim pointed at Paul several times yelling “he hit me,” revealing to officers that the employee had punched him in the face.

An ambulance transported the resident to Dixie Regional Medical Center, where officers said the man was treated for broken nose with fractures on both sides and needed 12 stitches on his head.

Paul told officers the resident had gone outside to talk on the phone and refused to come back into the facility after the employee told him to several times. He said the victim starting getting out of his chair with his hand clenched, so he pushed him to the side, causing the resident to fall into the rocks, according to arresting documents.

Police noted in the report that Paul got “angry and defensive” and said he is trained to “take force on any member if they get out of control,” but Chrysalis reported that the employee is not trained to take force on members.

Paul allegedly told officers he didn’t call the police because “he wanted to see how bad the injury was” and he “grabbed a rag to clean up the blood.”

Authorities observed Paul was impaired and smelled the odor of marijuana in the residence. Officers asked Paul if he had used marijuana and he allegedly replied “no more questions,” but later shouted to them that he had smoked marijuana earlier that day.

In a statement sent to ABC4 News, Marc Christensen, Chrysalis’s President and CEO, said the company is “saddened and outraged by this incident.”

“The safety of vulnerable individuals is our top priority. We do not tolerate or condone any form of abuse or misconduct,” Christensen said. “All employees are background checked and trained to use non-forceful de-escalation techniques.”

Christiansen added, “Mr. Paul was terminated immediately upon learning of this incident and we are partnering with authorities to pursue justice in this matter.”