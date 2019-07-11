Emery County police looking for man accused of crashing stolen vehicle, taking off

CASTLE DALE, Utah (ABC4 News)- Police in Emery County are asking the public to keep an eye out for a man that ran away from deputies after they say he stole two vehicles, abandoned one and crashed the other.

The man’s name was not released, but Emery County Sheriff’s Office posted his driver license picture on Facebook.

They say he abandoned a stolen vehicle out of Colorado and then stole another vehicle in Castle Dale which he he wrecked Thursday morning.

Officials are asking the public to keep an eye out for the man. They say he is 6’6″, 230 pounds, and is wearing a grey hoodie and pajama pants.

Surveillance pictures from the local Maverik show his clothing, but police say they found his red jacket.

The man was last seen on foot near the car wash in Castle Dale on East Main street, according to officials.

Anyone who sees this man is asked to call 911 immediately.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as more information becomes available.

