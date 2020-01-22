Police investigating after stabbing victim shows up at emergency room

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4 News) – The South Salt Lake Police Department is investigating a stabbing after a man showed up at the hospital Tuesday night.

Gary Keller with South Salt Lake Police says the incident occurred around 10 p.m. Tuesday, near Burton Avenue.

Keller says a cop from the emergency room at Salt Lake Regional Hospital called police with reports of an adult male telling him he had been stabbed.

Police have not had a chance to talk to the man, he was not conscious when police arrived for an interview, Keller says.

The man is in in serious but stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Information will be shared as it becomes available.

