MORGAN COUNTY (ABC4 News)- Dispatch has confirmed a plane has crashed in Morgan County.

According to Allen Kenitzer with the FAA, the Cessna 210 crashed under unknown circumstances 3 miles west of Henefer.

The FAA said local authorities have said that two people were on board the aircraft. There conditions at this time are not known.



This morning, Evanston Fire and EMS were dispatched to a possible downed aircraft near the Anschutz Gas Plant south of… Posted by Uinta County Fire and Ambulance on Thursday, September 5, 2019

ABC4 has a crew headed to the scene.

The FAA and the NTSB will investigate.

Updates will be posted as more information becomes available.

