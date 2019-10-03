Officials: 10-year-old nearly drowns in Herriman bathtub

HERRIMAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police and emergency response crews responded to a report of a near-drowning Thursday morning.

The call came into dispatch just after 11:15 a.m. from a home on Moonlite Hill Court in Herriman.

Lt. Cody Stromberg with the Herriman Police Dept. said the victim, a 10-year-old girl, was home sick from school with her mom and was taking a bath.

When her mom came in to check on her, Lt. Stromberg said the girl was face down in the tub. She called 911 and performed CPR until crews arrived.

The girl is now at the hospital in extremely critical condition

*developing* An update will be provided once more information is released.

