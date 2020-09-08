U.S. 89 closed, thousands without power, schools canceled as high winds rip through northern Utah

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – As high winds continue to rip through northern Utah, emergency crews have closed U.S. 89 between Farmington and Layton due to downed power lines.

Power lines are down and outages are widespread throughout Davis and Weber Counties.

Officials are urging drivers to use extreme caution as many trees are blown over and power outages are causing traffic signals to be out. Multiple semi-trucks have also toppled over along the highways.

🚨Emergency crews have closed U.S. 89 between Park Lane in Farmington and Oak Hills Dr in Layton. There are downed power lines throughout in the area. 🚨 pic.twitter.com/4VYNBKtqiY — UDOT Region One (@UDOTRegionOne) September 8, 2020

Schools in Davis and Weber Counties are all closed as of Tuesday morning and Davis County employees are being given a late start to their day:

“Due to severe weather/winds, we have advised a late start (noon) for Davis County employees. Essential workers are continuing to work tirelessly—we’re Incredibly grateful for them. Be patient, be smart, be safe, and, if possible, stay home until the winds cease.“

Bountiful City is not picking up garbages on Tuesday.

ABC4 will continue to bring you updates as information becomes available.