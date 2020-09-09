Emergency crews battling 3-alarm fire in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Firefighters are currently on scene of a large 3-alarm fire in Salt Lake City.
The fire is at an unused warehouse near the intersection of South 900 West and Fayette Avenue.
Traffic affected: Exit Closure NB I-15 at 900 S Exit, SLC, Salt Lake Co. Exit Closed, Use Alt Est. Clearance Time: 12:22 PM For updates: udottraffic.utah.gov
An update will be provided once additional information is released.
Click here to download the ABC4 Utah News app for the first alerts on your phone. Sign up for the ABC4 Utah breaking news and daily newsletters.